First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) EVP Timothy K. Harris Sells 2,831 Shares

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FDEF stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 29.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 43.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

