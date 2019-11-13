First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $31,000 Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 228.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in ScanSource by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 19.3% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

SCSC stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. 2,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,624. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.95. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

