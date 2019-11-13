First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 880,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,776,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,186,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.09. 33,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,002 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

