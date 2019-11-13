First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.86. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Merchants from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.10. 83,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,659. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. First Merchants has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other news, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $150,969.54. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $277,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,490,000 after purchasing an additional 258,850 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter valued at $68,526,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Merchants by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,731 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in First Merchants by 166.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 416,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $21,324,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.