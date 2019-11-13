First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 193,780 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,780 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $34,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $120.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,262. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.83.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.04.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.