First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Lear worth $37,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $123.96. 8,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,960. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.87. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.07.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

