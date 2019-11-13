First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 84,306 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Lincoln National worth $41,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LNC traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.78. 416,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,648. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

