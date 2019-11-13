First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,857 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,857 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Huntington Bancshares worth $39,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6,315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,409,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,376 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,613,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,056,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,719,000 after purchasing an additional 878,068 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,099. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.