First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of United Continental worth $30,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 218.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $96.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.69.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total value of $90,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,072 shares of company stock worth $273,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $92.72. 41,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.29. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

