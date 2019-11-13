First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Best Buy worth $32,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $90.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.28.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,018. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $68,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,913 shares of company stock valued at $27,386,014 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

