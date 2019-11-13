First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14.

