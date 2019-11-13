FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Declares Dividend of $0.27

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

FCFS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 231,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.21. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.76 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstCash from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on FirstCash from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

