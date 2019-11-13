Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is Close Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 10.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.29% of Fiserv worth $116,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fiserv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after buying an additional 3,933,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,004,000 after purchasing an additional 758,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $2,591,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.53. 54,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.