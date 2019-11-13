Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Shares Down 3.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.36, 86,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,007,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ilan Hadar sold 9,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. grace capital boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $264.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

