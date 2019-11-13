Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 82,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,615. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

