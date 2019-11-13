Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,562. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. UBS Group upped their target price on Cigna from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens set a $225.00 target price on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.84.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

