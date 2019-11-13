Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 242 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

BK traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. 1,619,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

