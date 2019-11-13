Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 922.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2,092.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. 399,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,143,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.69. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $40.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

