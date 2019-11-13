Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 518,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth about $2,760,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 1,113.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortis by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 961,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 104,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.26. 246,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.14. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.3631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC set a $57.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.