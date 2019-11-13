Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Network’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Franklin Financial Network has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $60,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Financial Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

