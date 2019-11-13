Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €40.94 ($47.60) and last traded at €40.94 ($47.60), 52,215 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €40.86 ($47.51).

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

