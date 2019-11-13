Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Update

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 278.4% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FLL stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.62. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Full House Resorts stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,931 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.75% of Full House Resorts worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Full House Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.