FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Shares Down 3.2%

FullNet Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:FULO)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. The company offers dial-up and direct high-speed connectivity to the Internet under the FullNet brand; backbone services to private label Internet services providers and businesses; carrier-neutral telecommunications premise co-location services; Web page hosting services; equipment co-location services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; group text and voice message delivery services; voice and data solutions; and traditional telephone services.

