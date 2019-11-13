FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Yelp Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) – Wedbush decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Yelp in a report issued on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the local business review company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YELP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 271.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 379.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $78,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 126.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

