FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

CDEV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. 65,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,123. The company has a market cap of $985.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 239,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after buying an additional 622,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

