FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,414. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.36.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,804,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.