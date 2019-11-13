FY2019 EPS Estimates for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of AXA Equitable in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.25. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AXA Equitable’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Get AXA Equitable alerts:

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price target on AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. 482,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. AXA Equitable has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,842,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,305,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 376,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 528,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 92,831 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. AXA Equitable’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.