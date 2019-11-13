FY2019 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HR. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of HR stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

