FY2019 EPS Estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Increased by Analyst

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19.

KTOS has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 293,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $5,722,879.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,383,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,004 shares of company stock worth $7,548,833 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

