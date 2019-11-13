FY2019 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Decreased by B. Riley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NYSE DOC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

In related news, insider John W. Lucey bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $212,355 and sold 15,000 shares valued at $268,250. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 304,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.