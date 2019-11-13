FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.57). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 228,480 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $3,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

