FY2019 EPS Estimates for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Reduced by Analyst

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.76. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 575,631 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,638,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

