FY2019 EPS Estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:UMH)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.82 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $615.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 8.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 608,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 18.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 113,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 26.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $94,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 603,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,572 shares of company stock worth $265,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

