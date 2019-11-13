FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Raised by Analyst

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Wendys has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 25.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wendys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 363,545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wendys by 176.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wendys by 33.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 577,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,728.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

