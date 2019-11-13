G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,696,000 after acquiring an additional 131,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,455,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 209,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after acquiring an additional 713,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 373,781 shares during the period.

Shares of GIII stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. 490,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,352. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.08.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

