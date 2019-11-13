Gabalex Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.0% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,354,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,392,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.87. 398,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,429,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.93 and its 200 day moving average is $210.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $262.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

