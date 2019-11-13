Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. 45,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 22.78. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 807,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 147,874 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 24,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

