Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases New Holdings in Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,588,000.

In related news, CEO Kernan V. Oberting bought 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $327,570.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,598.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kernan V. Oberting bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 91,982 shares of company stock valued at $873,070.

Shares of NYSE SG traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216. Sirius International Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Sirius International Insurance Group Profile

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

