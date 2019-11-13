Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 80,000 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 161.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $986,000. Finally, KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at about $4,114,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAD stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

