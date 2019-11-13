Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.58% from the stock’s current price.

GYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of LON:GYS traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 691 ($9.03). The stock had a trading volume of 268,620 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79. Gamesys Group has a 1-year low of GBX 688 ($8.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 818 ($10.69).

In related news, insider Neil G. Goulden acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £76,650 ($100,156.80).

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

