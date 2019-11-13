Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,367,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,254,000 after acquiring an additional 896,341 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after buying an additional 314,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,968,000 after buying an additional 2,605,967 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,033,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,280,000 after buying an additional 118,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,170. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $499,850. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

