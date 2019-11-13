Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Shares of Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $8.13. Gaming Realms shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 22,477 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 million and a P/E ratio of 41.88.

In other news, insider Michael Buckley acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,667.71).

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

