GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.94

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 6873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLOG shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $874.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. GasLog’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in GasLog by 41.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

