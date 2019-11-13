GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Up 2.3%

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $73.23, 35,231 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 405,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLIBA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other GCI Liberty news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $64,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,188,000.00. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

