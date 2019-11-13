Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading Up 7.7%

Genel Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53, approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

About Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

