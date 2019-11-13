General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 33.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 7.4% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 43.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 11.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

