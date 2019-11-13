GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNMK. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In related news, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 816,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,443.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,315 shares of company stock valued at $408,062. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNMK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. 6,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $315.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.17.

GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

