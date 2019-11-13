Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.55% of Genpact worth $402,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genpact by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 741.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,878,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $76,085,719.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 10,621,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $430,289,280.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,580,720 shares of company stock worth $509,578,468 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on G. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.