Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GTY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE GTY opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. Getty Realty has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,599,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 143,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

