Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Bank of America began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. 428,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,288 shares of company stock worth $1,108,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

